Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-reservations start in India ahead of February 1 global Unpacked launch event

Samsung is kicking-off pre-reservations for its next Galaxy smartphone(s) in India today, ahead of its global Unpacked launch event on February 1. In case you’re wondering, the next Galaxy being referred here is very likely the Galaxy S23 series which is expected to boot three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Pre-reserving a unit will give potential buyers an early head-start to pre-book/buy the Galaxy S23 series smartphones as and when Samsung starts sale and eventually shipping. Samsung will also reward these buyers with exclusive deals and offers, sort of like icing on the cake.

Pre-reservations are now live —starting January 11, 2023— on Samsung.com. By paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 (which is totally refundable in case you change your mind later), would-be buyers can get into the driver’s seat to be among the first few to lay their hands on the next Galaxy, Samsung notes, while making them eligible for an extra Rs 5,000 coupon available to reimburse (for other hardware presumably) on the website. Samsung is also promising these buyers phone(s) with exclusive colours.

Since you always need more wow in your photos…

Don’t wait for Galaxy Unpacked. Pre-reserve your next Galaxy now: https://t.co/mri3zr0IC6. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/mqHniWB3IT — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 11, 2023

Now, Samsung hasn’t announced the exact launch date of the Galaxy S23 series in India at the time of writing but going by recent history, we can expect this to be on or around February 1 itself. But we’ll see. Stay tuned for more updates.