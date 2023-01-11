Samsung Galaxy S23 series low-light camera prowess teaser leaked ahead of Feb 1 launch confirming 200MP sensor, astrophotography

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date is officially out. The line-up, which is expected to include a standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are set to be unveiled globally at Samsung Unpacked on February 1, 2023. The camera will naturally be a big focus area for these phones and a new leak adds more credence to this. The Galaxy S23 series— Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular— are seemingly set to get some serious low-light camera prowess, according to reports.

Teasers shared by noted tipster Ice Universe who goes by the handle @UniverseIce on Twitter suggest the Galaxy S23 series will come with – hopefully— improved low-light photography chops over the outgoing Galaxy S22 line-up. Interestingly, the teasers look like the sort of thing that a company’s promotional material would share so it is possible that these might be close to the actual thing. But be sure that Samsung hasn’t made them official, so we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.

There are two big takeaways from the leak. One is the “megapixel” count which in the case of Samsung’s top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra is speculated to be whopping 200MP. One of the teasers goes by the punchline: “wow-worthy resolution is coming.” The other tipped advancement seems to come by way of improved camera capabilities, particularly in low light. Another leaked teaser hints at astrophotography feature which is the ability for a smartphone to take pictures of the night sky, replete with stars. We can also expect the Galaxy S23 series to bring advancements to moon shots. In other words, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to have improved telephoto.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra official warm-up video is here! pic.twitter.com/2LHs3u3cP6 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2023

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series globally on February 1, 2023 at an on-ground Unpacked event in San Francisco. The phones under the series are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra expected to also get Samsung’s signature S-Pen stylus. Stay tuned for more updates.