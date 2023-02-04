Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch effect: Galaxy S22 gets massive Rs 15,000 price cut in India

Samsung has slashed the prices of the Galaxy S22 after launching the Galaxy S23 series in India. The Galaxy S22 which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 72,999 is currently selling on Samsung India website for Rs 57,999 (8GB/128GB). That’s a price reduction of Rs 15,000. The price of the 8GB/256GB model of the Galaxy S22 is also down by Rs 15,000 (Rs 61,999 versus Rs 76,999) but it appears to be out of stock at the time of writing.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is no longer available for buying, at least directly from Samsung which is to say the phone has been discontiuned. The Galaxy S22 Ultra meanwhile is still available in 12GB/256GB configuration (only), though Samsung hasn’t lowered its price. It’s still selling for Rs 1,09,999, i.e., its launch price. You can obviously get these phones at even lower prices (including the Galaxy S22 Plus until stocks last) through e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.

Samsung lowering the price or discontinuing a Galaxy S22 series model isn’t surprising considering that the new generation is here. Often times in the past, you may have seen Samsung continuing to sell older flagship models at lower prices for a bit longer but brands have had a tough time maintaining inventory during and post-COVID. Rival Apple is also known to discontiue the pro and pro max iPhone models soon after the new versions have launched while the non-pro iPhones are retained and sold at lower prices.

The Galaxy S23 will be available in India with 8GB/128GB for Rs 74,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus will be available with 8GB/256GB for Rs 94,999 and 8GB/512GB for Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available with 12GB/256GB for Rs 1,24,999, 12GB/512GB for Rs 1,34,999, and 12GB/1TB for Rs 1,54,999. Pre-bookings are now open though Samsung is yet to announce when they’ll go on sale.