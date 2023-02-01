Samsung Galaxy S23 series full design, specs leak online just hours ahead of Unpacked 2023 launch event

Samsung Galaxy S23 series’ full specs and design including colour variants have leaked online, again, just hours ahead of Unpacked 2023 launch event. The leak only corroborates what we already know— and expect— of these phones thanks to countless leaks and rumours leading into launch day. The fresh leak comes by way of noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) and going by his excellent track record, we can expect it to be pretty spot-on.

As largely expected, the Galaxy S23 series will boot three models, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The S23 and S23 Plus are expected to be mostly the same with difference in size and battery capacity while the S23 Ultra will be Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship torchbearer phone for 2023 at least until the next wave of Galaxy Z foldables come along.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus expected specs

Based on specs shared by Blass, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will come with a 6.1- and 6.6-inch 120Hz display with 1080p resolution and hole punch cutout at the centre. They’re both said to come with the same triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. On the front, they’ll apparently share the same 12MP selfie camera.

The S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with a 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh battery but while the plus variant will support 45W fast wired charging, the S23 will reportedly top out at 25W.

As far as memory configurations are concerned, the S23 Plus is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra expected specs

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly come with a 6.8-inch 120Hz display with 1440p resolution and hole punch cutout at the centre. It is said to come with four cameras on the rear which is a combination of 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephotos while on the front, it will apparently have a 12MP selfie camera.

The S23 Ultra is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging.

All the three phones are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.