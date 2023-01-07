Samsung Galaxy S23 series full design leaked online ahead of tentative Unpacked 2023 launch event in February

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut at the Unpacked event launch event in February. The series has been exposed to multiple leaks and rumours in the past but now fresh images have appeared online revealing the phone’s design in full glory. While the leaked images in past have already revealed the design of the phone from various angles, the new leaks now show off the vanilla and ultra models in various colour shades.

A post on FMKorea shared by GSM arena reveal the design similarity between Galaxy and Galaxy S23 Plus phones. Both the phones have vertically aligned cameras tucked in the left corner of the phone with a LED flash positioned next to the first camera. The Samsung branding can be seen at the bottom of the phone. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the right side of the phone’s frame.

The S23 Ultra has a slightly different camera arrangement at the back. Sleek antenna lines can be seen running at the top and bottom of the rear panel. The colours of the phone seem to have pastel shades and looks less bright than the S22 phones.

Related rumours have it that Samsung could introduce the 256GB base storage for Galaxy S23 series meaning there will be no 128GB storage option. There are also reports that Samsung is still unsure about the pricing of the Galaxy S23 series phone.