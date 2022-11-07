Samsung Galaxy S23 series confirmed to come with Qualcomm chipset

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series which will reportedly include three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra likely in February next year.

However, the South Korean smartphone maker has still not confirmed the launch of the smartphone.

For powering the smartphone, chipset manufacturer, Qualcomm has confirmed the rumour that the chip supplier will benefit from the launch of the smartphone series in the second half of the March quarter.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala, during the Q4 earning call, stated that the company’s revenue will be at an advantage from Samsung’s launch. He also confirmed that the chipmaker will have a “global share” in the Galaxy S23, which will be up from 75 per cent on the S22 series. All in all, it has now been confirmed that the upcoming S23 series will come powered by Qualcomm’s chip and not Samsung’s Exynos chipset.

It is expected that the smartphones might launch in the first week of February. It is anticipated that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at a physical Galaxy Unpacked event, to be held in Sans Francisco.

In the past, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset had powered the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra variants in some markets. Whereas, in some markets, Galaxy S22 series comes powered with Exynos 2200.

In relation to this news, earlier this year, Samsung and Qualcomm signed a multi-year agreement of equipping Samsung smartphones with Snapdragon chipsets. The agreement also included PCs, tablets, extended reality and more.

