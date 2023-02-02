Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus first impressions: The new default premium Android experience for masses?

Samsung offers a range of models in its Galaxy series to cater to the diverse needs and budget of its customers. Having a variety of options allows consumers to choose a device that fits their specific requirements and price range. The cheaper models offer many of the same features as the more premium models, but with lower specs and materials that result in a more affordable price point. The Ultra models, on the other hand, are designed for consumers who are looking for the best of the best in terms of specs and features, and are willing to pay a premium for them. By offering a range of models, Samsung is able to reach a wider audience and provide a more personalised experience for its customers.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are the non-ultra-models of the new S23 flagship lineup and are designed for consumers who are looking for a powerful and fashionable device, without paying a premium for the highest specs and features.

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are aesthetically appealing smartphones that are compact in design (Photo credit: Priya Pathak /Financial Express)

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are aesthetically appealing smartphones that are compact in design. The S23 Plus is 6.6 inches while the S23 is 6.1 inches, which is similar in size to their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 and S22. By maintaining the same size as last year’s models, Samsung is able to offer a consistent experience to its customers while also keeping the devices pocket-friendly. The phones are built out of recyclable aluminium and feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides that is said to be improved in terms of toughness and durability.

The display on the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution and a variable 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate. This display provides a bright and vivid image with rich colours, making it perfect for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games. The bezels surrounding the display seem chunkier compared to their predecessors, but this does not detract from the overall look and feel of the devices. The phones also feature a shiny silver frame that adds a touch of style and makes the backplate stand out.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus is their compact size, making them easy to carry around and use on-the-go. The phones are designed to be pocket-friendly, making them a great option for people who are looking for a device that is both powerful and portable.

Cameras make the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus potentially great options for photography enthusiasts (Photo credit: Priya Pathak /Financial Express)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus boast impressive camera capabilities on paper with their 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera featuring dual pixel support, as well as a 50MP wide camera and 10MP telephoto. The ultra-wide camera can allow for expansive shots and capturing more of the scenery in a single frame, while the dual pixel support is claimed to enhance the focus and image quality. Samsung says the 50MP main camera can provide detailed and clear images, and the 10MP telephoto can offer a powerful zoom for capturing distant subjects. Together, these cameras make the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus potentially great options for photography enthusiasts and those who want a high-quality camera on their smartphone. But we still need more time with them to give you more detailed analysis.

Samsung says the Galaxy S23 series is designed with gamers in mind and features cutting-edge AI performance. The series includes a significantly larger 2.7x cooling system to ensure the devices remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. The S23 series offers a 22% increase in battery performance, along with a 34% boost in CPU, a 41% increase in GPU, and a 49% improvement in NPU, according to the company. These enhancements should allow for an even smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage ((Photo credit: Priya Pathak /Financial Express)

For capturing selfies, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus come equipped with a 12MP front camera that boasts advanced AI features. The AI Object Aware Engine ensures that your images are captured with improved clarity and accuracy, while Dual Pixel AF and AI Stereo Depth Map support make it easier to achieve professional-quality selfies on these phones. The image stabilisation has also seemingly been improved with Adaptive VDIS and Wide OIS, ensuring that even when taking photos in challenging lighting conditions, your shots remain sharp and clear, Samsung says.

The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. They run Android 13 based One UI 5.1. The S23 comes with 3900mAh battery while the S23 Plus boasts of a bigger battery size of 4700mAh. Both of them support fast wired and wireless charging.

To sum it up, Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are competitive Android flagship phones in the market today. The devices offer a sleek and stylish design, a high-quality display, and a compact size, making them a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful and fashionable smartphone. Watch this space for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus coming soon.