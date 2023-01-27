Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra full specs comparison leak leaves little to the imagination

Not that any of it is “new” news, but Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series phones, due to release globally on February 1, have leaked one more time. This time, we’re getting to see them stacked up against each other, giving us a good look at some of the differences between the alleged Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Noted tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has posted what appears to be a Galaxy S23 series comparison promo chart on Twitter. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are expected to share many specs, while the S23 Ultra will be the torchbearer for Samsung’s latest and greatest tech in 2023. Core hardware is where we can expect all the three phones to be evenly matched with rumour mills pointing to a customised version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 potentially with an “overclocked” CPU and (made for) Galaxy branding. But there may me some more areas of overlap.

The new leak suggests that all the three phones in the Galaxy S23 series will be able to crank up their displays to a whopping 1750nits. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will naturally be the biggest of the lot and reportedly come with a 6.8-inch screen. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are said to come in at 6.1- and 6.6-inch. All the three phones are said to come with a 12MP selfie camera housed inside a hole punch cut-out. Camera-wise, the S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. The s23 Ultra is said to come with four cameras on the back— 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto.

The S23 Ultra will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery while the S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with a 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh battery. Memory configuration-wise, the S23 Ultra is said come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.