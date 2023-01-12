Samsung Galaxy S23 promo material leaked online showing off iPhone 14-like design; launch set for February 1

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 series at Unpacked 2023 on February 1. There will most likely be three phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The standard Galaxy S23 has leaked online ahead of launch, showing off – for the first time— the different colour schemes the phone will arrive in, initially at least. Since the leak is coming from a reliable source, we have reason to believe that this could be it.

German website WinFuture has apparently managed to get their hands on what appear to be promotional/marketing renders of the alleged Galaxy S23, showing off the said phone’s design from almost every perceivable angle. If the leak were to be accurate, the Galaxy S23 is set to get some design tweaks over the Galaxy S22. The design scheme looks more akin to a current generation iPhone with a flat frame and rounded corners.

The report adds that the Galaxy S23 will come in four colours— Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower. Green, anyhow, seems to be the colour that Samsung seems to be focusing big-time on this year as you can probably tell by looking at its teaser reveal announcing the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Another big highlight is the camera arrangement. There are a total of three sensors placed individually on the back, something that even Samsung has confirmed.

The design change is apparent and it seems all but confirmed that Samsung is set to let go of its contour cut aesthetic completely in this generation. This means the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will largely have the same camera styling which is also what rumour mills have been hinting.

Hardware-wise, the Galaxy S23 series is set to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage. The top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main sensor while retaining its predecessor’s S-pen stylus.

In related news, Samsung has started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S23 series in India. Potential buyers can pre-reserve a unit—now— by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series globally on February 1, 2023.