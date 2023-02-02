Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Top 5 things to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series in India, hours after announcing it at global Unpacked 2023 event. The lineup includes three phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 price in India starts at Rs 74,999, while the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at Rs 94,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,24,999.
The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are relatively more mainstream than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. They have a design that’s more inspired from the ultra-model this year while core hardware is also quite the same across the trio which makes the S23 and S23 Plus good value, at least on paper.
Let’s take a quick look at Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus phones. We’ve covered specs and features of both these phones at length, here we’ll try and sum them up in 5 points for easy reference.
- Design— falls in line with the more premium Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Galaxy and Galaxy S23 Plus feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. The frame is made of metal. Samsung says it is using more sustainable materials in the S23 series phones over the previous models. The S23 weighs in at 168g while the S23 Plus weighs 196g, more or less same as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.
- Display— fast AMOLED: The S23 and S23 Plus come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate (the panel can go as low as 48Hz). You get up to 1,750nits of peak brightness and a hole punch cutout at the centre. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.
- Performance, software— Qualcomm’s fastest chip and latest Android: The S23 and S23 Plus are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset “for Galaxy” with big focus on graphics and AI. The S23 will be available with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Galaxy S23 Plus will be available with 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB. Both phones run Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and are guaranteed to get 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates.
- Camera, battery— updates that matter: The S23 and S23 Plus have the same triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto, same as the S22 and S22 Plus. On the front, they have the same 12MP selfie camera. The setup may seem oddly familiar but Samsung is promising improved low-light photography on both these phones. The battery size has increased a bit from last year as the S23 comes with a 3,900mAh battery while the S23 Plus gets a 4,700mAh battery. The S23 Plus support 45W fast wired charging while the S23 tops out at 25W. Both phones support wireless charging and wireless power sharing.
- Prices in India: The Galaxy S23 will be available with 8GB/128GB for Rs 74,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus will be available with 8GB/256GB for Rs 94,999 and 8GB/512GB for Rs 1,04,999, respectively.