Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Top 5 things to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series in India, hours after announcing it at global Unpacked 2023 event. The lineup includes three phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 price in India starts at Rs 74,999, while the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at Rs 94,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,24,999.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are relatively more mainstream than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. They have a design that’s more inspired from the ultra-model this year while core hardware is also quite the same across the trio which makes the S23 and S23 Plus good value, at least on paper.

Let’s take a quick look at Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus phones. We’ve covered specs and features of both these phones at length, here we’ll try and sum them up in 5 points for easy reference.