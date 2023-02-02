Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra compared: Every difference that you wanted to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially been “unpacked”. The South Korean tech major launched a trio of premium flagship phones, aka the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at its global Unpacked 2023 event on Wednesday night. The S23 Ultra goes big on night photography, gaming and sustainability. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus on the other hand bring crucial updates to an otherwise familiar package.

We’ve gone hands on with the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra and the relatively more mainstream Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus so be sure to read our first impressions. Here we pit the three phones to find how they stack up against each other.

Without further ado, here’s a full rundown on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Design: The Galaxy S23 series phones feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. The frame is made of metal. Samsung says it is using more sustainable –recycled— materials in the S23 series phones over the outgoing models. The S23 Ultra, which is the top-shelf model, is also the biggest of the lot and also the heftiest standing tall at 6.8-inch and weighing in at 234g. It has the S-Pen note stylus. The S23 and S23 Plus are relatively compact at 6.1- and 6.6-inch, respectively. The S23 weighs in at 168g while the S23 Plus weighs 196g.

Display: The S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz (can go as low as 1Hz). The S23 and S23 Plus come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display with 1080p resolution adaptive display with 120Hz (can go as low as 48Hz) refresh rate. All the three phones can top 1,750nits of peak brightness and have a hole punch cutout at the centre. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Processor: The Galaxy S23 trio is powered by a customised version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset “for Galaxy” with big focus on graphics and AI. The S23 Ultra additionally gets vapour cooling for “faster and smoother gaming performance”.

RAM, Storage: The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB, respectively. The Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB while the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB.

Software: All the three phones run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Cameras: The S23 Ultra has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto, one for 3x and another for 10x optical zoom. The S23 and S23 Plus have the same triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. On the front, all the three phones have a 12MP selfie camera.