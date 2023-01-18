Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus full specs leaked online ahead of February 1 global launch: Details here

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series is set to launch globally on February 1. As is usually the case with these things, rumour mills are buzzing with information about the upcoming release(s). These have mostly revolved around the design aspect so far but a new leak leaves nothing to the imagination with regards to the spec-sheets of the purported Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S23 Plus phones, literally.

German website WinFuture which has an excellent track record of leaking such info has shared the full spec-sheets of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus ahead of their scheduled February 1 global launch event. The two phones seem to share a lot of specs, something which was expected, with major differences apparently coming by way of screen size, storage, battery capacity and fast charging stats.

Samsung Galaxy S23 expected specs

The Galaxy S23, as per the leak, will come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1080-p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection and support for HDR 10+ content playback. Rounding off the package will be a hole punch cut-out at the centre— Infinity O in Samsung parlance— and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, the S23 is said to come with Qualcomm’s top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Available configurations are tipped to be two— 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Running the show will be One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Powering the phone will be a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 10W wireless charging.

For photography, the S23 is said to come with three cameras on the back— 50MP main (f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation), 12MP (f/2.2 ultrawide lens), and another 10MP (f/2.4 telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom) sensor. On the front, the S23 is said to come with a 12MP camera.

The design of the phone has leaked extensively suggesting we’ll be getting a slight refresh from last year with Samsung apparently going for a S22 Ultra-like individual camera styling though the S23 is expected to be a bit more rounded overall. The fresh leak suggests the S23 will come in four colours including black, cotton, green, and violet. It is said to measure about 7.6mm and weigh around 167g. Samsung is said to retain IP68 rating in the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus expected specs

The Galaxy S23 Plus will apparently be the same phone, but only bigger with a 6.6-inch display, higher base storage (8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB), and bigger 4,700mAh battery with faster 45W wired charging. It would naturally weigh a bit more than the S23— 195g— though it is said to have the same thickness.