Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 spotted on benchmark platform

Samsung is going to have a busy year ahead. The South Korean giant is gearing up for the Unpacked event wherein it will unveil its two highly anticipated foldable phones along with the Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9. However, rumours are rife that a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could arrive between August-September.

Contrary to ongoing rumours that suggest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will come with Exynos 2200 chipset, a new benchmark listing has revealed that Samsung is working on a variant of the Galaxy S23 FE with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The listing, which was spotted on Geekbench, shows the phone with the model number SM-S711U1.

The phone scored 1,594 points in the single-core test and 3,718 points in the multi-core test. These scores are in line with what we would expect from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone. The listing also shows that the phone has 8GB of RAM and is running Android 13.

Another model of the phone with Exynos 2200 chipset is labelled SM-S711B. Going by the trend, it seems the Snapdragon version could debut in the US only while the Exynos could see a worldwide shipment.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S23 series. It is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging.

It is not yet clear when the Galaxy S23 FE will be released. However, the fact that it has already been spotted on benchmark platforms suggests that it could be released in the coming months.

