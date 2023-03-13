Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not launch this year, says report

Samsung typically releases a new flagship phone each year along with a more affordable FE (Fan Edition) variant later on. The company last year launched the Galaxy S21 FE last year. However, there are chances that the company may skip the launch of Galaxy F23 which was expected to launch later this year. According to tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year.

“Sure doesn’t look like there’ll be an S23 FE this year,” Roland Quandt tweeted. He did not share any additional information on this leaving the future of Galaxy S23 FE in uncertainty. It could mean anything- the series is paused; the launch is delayed or the FE series is dead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was rumoured to launch in second half of 2023. However, there haven’t been many leaks and reports to support this until now. There are talks that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Rumours also has it that Samsung could drop the S23 FE in favour of Galaxy S23 FE this year but the South Korean giant recently confirmed that Galaxy A54 will launch alongside the Galaxy A34 on March 16. Both the phones are being manufactured in India and will come with sleek bezels, premium glass finish and clean camera cut out similar to the S23 series. The company also claims that these phones will offer “blur-free and low light photos with Nightography along with No Shake Cam.”

Speculations also suggest that Galaxy A54 will feature a 6.4 inches display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and feature a 50MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup along with a 32MP front camera.

The Galaxy A34, the more affordable smartphone, will sport a larger 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 1080 and feature a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup. On the front it will have a 13MP sensor.