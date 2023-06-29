Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch imminent as “major” design leak leaves little to the imagination

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE major design leak has revealed details about the upcoming phone and also indicating that the smartphone’s launch is imminent. The leaked images by popular leakster OnLeaks have been circulating on various tech forums and social media platforms, showcasing the Galaxy S23 FE’s design which has a close resemblance or rather exact resemblance to the Galaxy A54.

Leaving almost no surprises out there, the Fan edition of Galaxy S23 in the image is seen sporting same design as its siblings in the S23 flagship series. The phone has a large display with sleek bezels on all sides, centered punch-hole cut, triple cameras on the back arranged vertically and a dimension of 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm.

The volume rocker and power button in the Galaxy S23 FE is seen on its right-side while the USB-C port is at the bottom along with a microphone and speaker grille. The SIM card slot is most likely at the top but unfortunately can’t be seen in the image.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to be equipped with Samsung’s latest Exynos chipset, coupled with an 6GB/8GBf RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Foe photography, the smartphone is anticipated to come with a 50MP primary camera just like the S23. The leaked images depict a triple-camera setup on the rear with one primary, one ultrawide and a telephoto zoom most likely.

Furthermore, rumours have it that the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with a 4500mAh lasting battery that supports fast charging capabilities. As with previous Samsung Galaxy models, the S23 FE is expected to run on the company’s One UI operating system, based on the latest Android version.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the leaked information, the incoming rumours and design leaks suggest that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is imminent.

