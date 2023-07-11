Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 variant launched in India: Full details

Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in India. The model is now listed on Samsung’s official India website and available to buy at a price of Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can get in a choice of five colours including navy, olive, graphite, lavender, and white.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 variant has been a long time coming. The phone was actually launched back in 2022 but at that time, Samsung only brought the Exynos 2100 version to India which seems to be discontinued at the time of writing. Aside from the different chipset, the two models are identical in every aspect.

Which is to say that you get the same 6.4-inch Dynamic or LTPO AMOLED 1080p display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 1200nits brightness, and hole punch cut-out— this houses a 32MP selfie camera. The S21 FE 5G has a sleek and minimalist design with soft touch matte plastic back and metallic frame.

The camera alignment on the back is very Galaxy 21-like, which is to say Samsung has retained the S21’s contour cut aesthetics here. There are three cameras, a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto. The phone is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance.

The S21 FE further has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. There is no charger in the box, though.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is coming to India at a time when rumours of Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos 2200 are picking up steam. Samsung will reportedly launch it later this year, which leaves the newly launched S21 FE in a bit of an odd spot. Still, the Galaxy FE series (short for Fan edition), which is Samsung’s take on OnePlus’s flagship killer concept, has always offered great value proposition and the new phone doesn’t seem all that different. Watch this space for more updates.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook