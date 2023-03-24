Samsung Galaxy M54 silently announced with Exynos 1380, 6000mAh battery; everything to know

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has quietly been listed on the company’s official website for the Middle East. The listing reveals design and full specs of the phone in question leaving out pricing details, but we can expect that information to be out anytime now. The M54, basis of everything we know, seems like an A54 with some changes here and there. The Galaxy A54 was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999.

The Galaxy M54 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Running the show is One UI 5.1 software based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For photography, the M54 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A54 for reference has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 13 based One UI 5.1 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

For photography, the A54 has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A54 5G starts at Rs 38,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB A54 5G costs Rs 40,999.