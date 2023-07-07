Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launched with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED; price starts at 16,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy M34 5G phone in India today. The M-series has long relied on “monster” battery and other function quirks to make a selling since inception in 2019 and the Galaxy M34 is no different. Like clockwork, the biggest highlight of this phone is its 6,000mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 2-days worth of usage on a single charge.

Photography seems to be another highlight of the Galaxy M34, or at least that is what Samsung would have you believe. The M34 comes with a 50MP main sensor with an optically stabilised lens and Samsung’s “nightography” smarts that together promises improved low-light photography over rival phones. Samsung has also bundled a couple of photography modes like monster shot 2.0 and fun mode to appeal to millennials which seem to be a big target audience for this phone.

Flip over to the front and you get a 6.58-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung says the panel can top 1,000nits though it does not mention if there is any HDR support also baked-in. The M34 has a rather dated waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung’s having a golden run with software off-late and the Galaxy M34 is another example showing how far the company has come through the years. The M34 is guaranteed to get 4 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates. The phone runs One UI 5 based on Android 13. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB (with bank offers) and is available to pre-book starting today. It will be available across Amazon and Samsung online and offline stores. Watch this space for more coverage on Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

