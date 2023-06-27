Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India launch on July 7: Key specs include 50MP OIS camera, 6000mAh battery and more

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India launch date is out. Samsung today announced that it will launch its next Galaxy M-series phone— the M34— in India on July 7. The phone in question will come with a fast display, optically stabilised camera setup and up to 2-days of battery life, Samsung has confirmed. The full design of the M34 has also been revealed.

The Galaxy M34 5G’s design seems based on the recently launched Galaxy A34, which isn’t surprising considering the history of these phones. The back seems to be made of glossy plastic, while on the front, the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch. As for core hardware, the M34 5G will have a Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung says.

Powering the package will be a 6,000mAh battery which is rated for up to 2 days’ worth of use on a single charge.

Samsung is really highlighting the camera setup of the Galaxy M34 which will be headlined by a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised lens. Flagship Samsung camera features like nightography will be available on the M34 along with others like fun mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects and monster shot 2.0 which will allow users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch is coming hot on the heels of the Galaxy F54 which comes with a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip. Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP main optically stabilised camera. This is paired to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G too is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.