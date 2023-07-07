scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will make its India debut today at 12:00 PM in the afternoon. Here’s everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy M34.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch live
Live: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 6,000mAh battery, Samsung has confirmed.

Samsung is all set to introduce its newest Galaxy M series 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The all-new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will make its India debut today. i.e. on July 7 at 12:00 PM in the afternoon. The Samsung Galaxy M34 will follow hot on the heels of Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G. and Galaxy F54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Watch LIVE launch

The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Samsung India’s official YouTube channel. The phone will come with a fast display, optically stabilised camera setup and up to 2-days of battery life, Samsung has confirmed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A54 review: Everything is awesome

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G confirmed specs, features

The Galaxy M34 5G’s design seems based on the Galaxy A34 5G which was recently launched in India. The back seems to be made of glossy plastic, while on the front, the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch. As for core hardware, the Galaxy M34 5G will have a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung has confirmed.

Powering the package will be a 6,000mAh battery which is rated for up to 2 days’ worth of use on a single charge. Going by recent trends, it is possible that the Galaxy M34 5G might support up to 25W fast charging though, you might not get a charger in the box.

Also Read | Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 India launch; pre-reservations now open

Samsung is also highlighting the camera setup of the Galaxy M34. It will be headlined by a 50MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised lens. Flagship Samsung camera features like nightography will be available on the Galaxy M34 along with others like fun mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects and monster shot 2.0 which will allow users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. Stay tuned for more updates.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 07:58 IST

