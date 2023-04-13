Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch in India on April 17, to come with 50MP triple cam, 6000mAh battery

Samsung has announced the release of its newest smartphone, the Galaxy M14 5G, set to launch on April 17, 2023. The Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup that claims to capture images with good clarity, even in low-light settings. It is also equipped with a 6000 mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge, company says.

The company has not revealed the exact price of the phone but the product page suggests that it will cost Rs 13000 or more to its buyers. While the rear camera comprises of 50MP triple cameras, on the front it will offer a 13MP front camera.

Galaxy M14 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and last up to 2 days according to the company.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and supports 13 5G bands, ensuring good connectivity and a superior 5G experience.

Alongside Galaxy M14 5G supports Samsung One UI’s Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet, and more. It comes with Android 13 out of the box and guarantees up to two generations of OS Upgrades and up to four years of Security Updates.

The Galaxy M14 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

Samsung earlier this year unveiled its flagship S23 series with three phones in the series- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 price in India starts at Rs 74,999, while the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at Rs 94,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,24,999.