Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera: Specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has officially been launched in Ukraine and maybe headed to India soon enough. The M14 5G is a budget 5G phone from Samsung with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery. You also get a triple camera setup in this phone headlined by a 50MP main sensor. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price in Ukraine is set at around Rs 18,500.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specs, features

The Galaxy M14 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box.

On the photography front, Galaxy M14 has a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front it has a 13MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy M14 5G seems like an alternate version of the Galaxy A14 5G which was launched in India in January. The only difference seems to be that the A14 has a lower-res 720p screen and smaller 5,000mAh battery. Rest of the specs are more or less the same on the two phones. Their design, too, seems largely the same.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price, India availability details

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price in Ukraine starts at UAH 8,299 (which roughly translates to Rs 18,500) for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A version with 128GB of storage will set buyers back by UAH 8,999 (roughly Rs 20,000).

Support page for the Galaxy M14 5G has gone live already on Samsung India website and so its launch seems imminent. Stay tuned for more updates.