Samsung Galaxy M04 sale in India live: Budget phone under Rs 10,000 brings Helio P35, 5,000mAh battery and more

Samsung recently launched a smartphone from its M series- Samsung Galaxy M04 which is now finally up for sale starting today. The budget-friendly smartphone was launched by the company last week.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy M04 features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 9,499. The smartphone comes in two colour options, including light green and dark blue.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Price

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy M04 has been launched in India in two variants. The base model has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which has been priced at Rs 9,499. Whereas the second variant comes with 4GB and 128 GB which is priced at Rs 10,499.

Apart from this, the company has launched some offers as well. The company will provide its customers with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all SBI credit and debit card transactions.

For availability purposes, the smartphone is available for purchase on multiple online and offline platforms which include, the official website of Samsung, Amazon and other select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Specifications

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy M04 sports a 6.50-inch display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device also comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 13 MP camera and a 2 MP secondary camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy M04 comes powered with a MediaTek Helio P35 chip.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery along with 15W charging support.

Lastly, the smartphone also comes with connectivity options which include 4G, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and much more.

