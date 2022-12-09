Samsung Galaxy M04 launched in India with MediaTek Helio P35, 5,000 mAh battery: Check specs, price

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone in India today. The phone has a 90Hz display and MediaTek Helio P35 chip. The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M04 is an affordable smartphone and its price in India is around Rs 8,000.

Now for the Samsung Galaxy M04’s specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Price, availability

The all-new Samsung Galaxy M04 has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 8,499 in India. The smartphone will be up for sale starting December 16, all those buyers interested in purchasing the smartphone can buy it from Amazon.

The device comes in three colour options, which include Mint Green, Gold White, and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Specifications, features

The new Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a huge display which will refresh at 90Hz. It will also operate at HD+ resolution. In the centre, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop-style notched design.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio P35 chip which is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also ship with Android 12 OS.

Other than this, the device also comes with a microSD card to expand the internal storage.

For photography, the phone has a dual-rear camera setup on the back. This includes a 13 MP main sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the brand-new smartphone comes equipped with a 5 MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Since this is a huge battery, buyers should keep this in mind that it will take a while to charge the smartphone.

