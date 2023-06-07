Samsung Galaxy F54 5G versus Motorola Edge 40, Poco F5: Every difference that you wanted to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F54 5G in India. The phone seems formidable on paper with its fast AMOLED screen, massive battery, and OIS-backed high-res camera system. But it will have some tough competition to crack. The Motorola Edge 40 is the usual suspect. The Poco F5 is also an excellent buy at under Rs 30,000.

Needles to say, it becomes imperative to compare and see how three phones stack up against each other. So, without further ado here’s a quick look at Samsung Galaxy F54 5G’s spec-sheer and how it stands next to Motorola’s Edge 40 and Poco F5.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G versus Motorola Edge 40, Poco F5: Specs, features, prices compared

Design: Motorola Edge 40 is the most premium of the lot with its IP68 dust and water resistance rating and metal frame. You can get it in pure plastic as well as a version with eco leather that looks and feels very premium. The Edge 40 is also the sleekest of the lot at just 7.6mm and about 170g. The Poco F5 is IP53 rated. The Galaxy F54 is the chunkiest of the lot at 8.4mm and almost 200g. It’s made entirely out of plastic and has no IP rating.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 40 quick review: Lot of phone for a lot less money

Display: The Poco F5 and Motorola Edge 40, both, have powerful screens. The Edge 40 gets you a 6.55-inch p-OLED panel with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It can peak 1,200nits and supports HDR10+ playback. The Poco F5 has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It can top 1,000nits. The Galaxy F54 has a relatively more commonplace 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Poco F5 is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 while the Samsung Galaxy F54 has the 5nm Exynos 1380 inside. The Edge 40 comes with the 6nm Dimensity 8020.

Rear cameras: The Galaxy F54 has a triple camera setup on the rear with 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. The Poco F5 has a 64MP main camera mated to 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The Edge 40 gets you a 50MP main camera joined by another 13MP ultrawide.

Front camera: The F54 and Edge 40 both come with a 32MP selfie camera. The Poco F5 has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Battery, charging: The Motorola Edge 40 rules the roost here even though it has the smallest battery (4,400mAh). It supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Poco F5 is a close second with its 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging. The Samsung Galaxy F54 has the biggest battery of the lot (6,000mAh) but tops out at 25W charging and doesn’t ship with a charging brick in the box.

Prices in India: The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The Poco F5 comes in two variants: 8GB/256GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 33,999. Moto Edge 40 8GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 29,999.