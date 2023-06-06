Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India; brings 108MP camera, 5-year software support for under Rs 30,000

Samsung launched the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India today. The phone in question is being touted for its fast Super AMOLED display, nightography and OIS camera setup, ling-term software support and massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will come in sole 8GB/256GB configuration at an “introductory” price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Samsung says the phone will be available at an “all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards.” It is available for pre-booking, now, across Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Samsung is guaranteeing 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates with the F54 5G.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP main optically stabilised camera. This is paired to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro shooter. The main camera (also the selfie shooter) is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 30fps. The Galaxy F54 5G also gets some of Samsung’s high-end camera features including Astrolapse and Single Take.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging— though you don’t get any charging brick in the box.

The phone has an all-plastic build and comes in two finishes— Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Rounding off the package are Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.