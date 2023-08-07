Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with Exynos 1280, 50MP OIS camera launched in India for Rs 18,999

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has officially been launched in India today, per schedule. The F34 5G is nothing but a rebranded M34 5G, or at least that is what its spec-sheet will have you believe. It has the same 120Hz Super AMOLED display, the same Exynos 1280 chipset and 6,000mAh battery, and the same 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. The pricing, too, interestingly is the same. The F34 5G starts at Rs 18,999, same as what the M34 5G costs.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India price, availability

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB. You can also get it with 8GB/128GB for Rs 20,999. The phone is available for pre-order at the time of writing across Samsung and partner retail. General availability is pegged for August 12.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specs, features

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,000nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You get a waterdrop-style notch with a 13MP camera for selfies. Flip over to the back side and you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. Staple high-end Samsung photography features like nightography and single take are available alongside fun mode and bevy of Snapchat filters.

Powering the Galaxy F34 5G is Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable. Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The F34 5G is guaranteed to get 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates. Under the hood, you get a 6,000mAh battery which is rated for 2-days’ worth of usage on single charge, as per the product’s listing page. The phone supports 25W fast charging, though Samsung doesn’t bundle a charging brick in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes in a choice of two colours: Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.