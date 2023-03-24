Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, Exynos 1330; price starts at Rs 14,490

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has officially been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 14,490. As the name suggests, the F14 is a follow-up to last year’s F13. Staple Galaxy F-series features like big battery— to the tune of 6,000mAh— are being retained in this generation while packing newer hardware including Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1330.

More specifically, the Galaxy F14 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p display (unspecified panel type) with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has a plastic build and comes in three colours— black, green, and purple.

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable. Running the show is One UI 5.0 software based on Android 13 with a guarantee of 2 major OS and up to 4 years of security updates. Powering the package is a 6,000mAh battery – for a claimed 2-day battery life— with 25W fast charging support. The F14 5G supports 13 5G bands in India.

For photography, the F14 5G has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India price, availability

The F14 5G starts at Rs 14,490 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 15,990. General availability is pegged for March 30 (starting 12 noon) across Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.