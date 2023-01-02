Samsung Galaxy F04 Indian launch set for January 4; Flipkart confirms specs and more details

South Korean tech giant, Samsung will kick off 2023 with the launch of the Galaxy F04 smartphone. Until now the date wasn’t clear, however, Samsung has confirmed the same via Flipkart along with some other key specifications The company will launch its entry-level smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone in India on January 4.

Now, let’s look at the upcoming smartphone’s specifications:

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will be launching on January 4 at 12 PM in India. Looking at the microsite, the smartphone will supposedly be priced under Rs 8,000.

For colour options, the smartphone will arrive in two colour options, which will include Opal Green and Jade Purple.

As can be made out from the microsite, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Specifications, features

The company via Flipkart has revealed some of the features of the phone via the microsite. The company has mentioned that the phone will come with 8GB RAM.

The device will come with a 6.51-inch display with HD+ resolution. The device will also come with a water-drop notch panel.

Since the smartphone will be priced under 10,000, the device will come with a refresh rate of 60Hz, as per reports.

For optics, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04’s camera specs are currently under wraps. However, it is expected that the device will have a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera might come with a 5MP lens which will be useful for taking videos and clicking selfies.

Now on to the performance, the Samsung galaxy F04 will come with MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset.

For battery, the device will come packed with a 5,000mh battery along with a 10W charging speed.

Lastly, the device will come with the support of Android 12 software. It is expected that the device will get two OS updates and some other security patch updates in the future.

