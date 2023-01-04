Samsung Galaxy F04 budget phone with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for under Rs 10,000: Specs, features

Samsung has launched a new budget phone in India called the Samsung Galaxy F04. The entry-level phone from Samsung comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display and MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. You get dual rear cameras in this phone and a large 5,000mAh battery, too. Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy F04 | Price in India, availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F04 in single 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 9,499. You can get it for as low as Rs 7,499 though with bank offers.

The phone will go on sale starting from January 12, 2023 from Flipkart, Samsung’s online store, and physical retail stores in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F04 | Specs, features and everything else you need to know

The Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, you get the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM is expandable – up to 8GB—using Samsung’s RAM Plus virtual memory feature. The storage is expandable by up to 1TB via micro-SD.

For photography, the Galaxy F04 has dual rear cameras with a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy F04 runs Android 12 software and is guaranteed to get two major OS updates. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging port.

Samsung says the Galaxy F04 comes with “gloss design” in two colours— jade purple and opal green. The phone has face unlock for biometrics. There is no fingerprint reader.

