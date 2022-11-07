Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Everything but the price sounds good

If you are taking morning walks while listening to the latest tracks, on the treadmill or even attending a work-related call, good wireless audio quality is a must-have. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro makes that possible, thanks to high-end technology embedded in these buds. It is available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple colours, but somewhat pricey at Rs 17,999.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro gets into action mode as soon as it is connected to a source device. For music lovers, it’s an audio treat thanks to the high-dynamic range and crystal-clear sound resolution now in wireless Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, allowing listeners to hear the quietest melodies or the most nuanced harmonies.

Also Read: Smartphone app to assess structural integrity of bridges: Study

With the new Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), it minimises the perceptual sound loss and processes steady and high quality sound. Three high SNR mics and increased wind shield area filters out 40% more unwanted noise. The deeper, richer audio provided in full surround sound creates a fully immersive experience and is supported by 360 Audio (by Dolby Atmos) with Direct Multi-channel, said to be one of the most ‘realistic’ audio capabilities on the earbuds market.

The ergonomic design of Galaxy Buds2 Pro comfortably fits any ear size. The increased airflow between the vent hole and nozzle grill decreases muffing sound and the 3-mic system under an aerodynamic design maximises voice clarity during calls. Overall, a good pick for quality sound.