Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra hands-on review in photos: Quick first look at design, specs, features, and more 

Samsung held its latest Unpacked event on February 1, where it unveiled its latest products, including the Galaxy Book 3 laptops and the S23 series smartphones. The new lineup of laptops include- Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and for the first time ever – a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung has introduced a new addition to its laptop lineup, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. This latest launch is a brand-new category from Samsung, aimed at challenging premium and high-end laptops, such as the MacBook Pro.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra boasts of a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3K resolution (Photo credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express)

Unlike the other laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 series, which are successors to previous models, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a fresh and innovative offering from the South Korean technology giant.

Book 3 Ultra is powered by the latest 13th-gen Intel Core i9/i7 processor paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (Photo credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express)

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra boasts of a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3K resolution for a seemingly immersive viewing experience. It seems to be aimed at content creators, graphic designers, and anyone who values a high-quality visual experience. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology ensures that the display remains bright and clear, even in challenging lighting conditions, while the 3K resolution aims to deliver a good amount of detail and clarity, Samsung says.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes with the option of a dedicated graphics card in two powerful variants: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and 4050 GPU. This laptop is powered by the latest 13th-gen Intel Core i9/i7 processor paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB expandable storage. Additionally, it features a 1080p camera for video calling, supported by AKG quad speakers and dual mics of studio quality. The device comes with 100W USB Type-C adapter. The Book 3 Ultra features Expert RAW Auto Share, which automatically transfers RAW files taken with your Galaxy S23 phone to the Book 3 Ultra without any loss of data.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two display sizes- 14-inch and 16-inch ((Photo credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express)

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two display sizes- 14-inch and 16-inch, and is available in Beige and Graphite colours. It runs on an Intel 13th generation Core i7/i5 processor with an integrated GPU and paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop has a 3K display with 500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express)

The Book 3 Pro 360, on the other hand, features a 16-inch display and is also available in Beige and Graphite. It comes with an S Pen stylus included in the box for the first time.