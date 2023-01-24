Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series to launch in India on February 1 alongside Galaxy S23 line-up; pre-reservations now live

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series India launch has been confirmed. The South Korean major has kicked-off pre-reservations for the upcoming premium laptop line, ahead of its scheduled unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series is also set to be unveiled at the same event possibly alongside new truly wireless earbuds.

To recall, Samsung had started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Book 3 series in the US in early January itself, around the same time it announced the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event details. Though, at that time, it did not explicitly name the series. The India pre-reservations page, however, confirms the name of the series –Galaxy Book 3— though the models and variants remain a mystery for now.

Like the Galaxy S23 series, potential buyers can pre-reserve a Galaxy Book 3 series laptop in advance and get access to some exclusive rewards in addition to getting first access to these devices upon launch/availability. Samsung notes that the pre-reserve window and offers will be available until February 1, 2023 or till pre-booking starts, whichever is earliest. Offers include benefits of up to Rs 5,000 and a Rs 2,000 voucher redeemable on Samsung’s shop app.

Rumour has it that there may be as over three different models incoming- the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360, and top-shelf Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. We can also expect the standard Galaxy Book 3 and a 369-degree version of it. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra would be of special significance since this would be an all-new category that Samsung may be coming at this year. The way that these laptops are designed, usually, we can expect the Book 3 Ultra to also be super slim and light. Stay tuned for more.