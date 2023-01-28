Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series “massive” leak reveals everything from full specs to design ahead of February 1 launch: Details

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Like the Galaxy Book 2 series, we’re expecting multiple models spanning different categories from entry-level to high-end 2-in-1 devices. As many as five Galaxy Book 3 models could be in the offing if rumour mills are anything to go by.

Four of these, aka Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be follow-up to existing Galaxy Book 2 series models, according to online reports. The fifth model, the long rumoured Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, will apparently be the cream of the crop.

Samsung’s entire Galaxy Book 3 line-up has leaked online, days ahead of launch, leaving little to the imagination. This includes core spec sheet(s) and design. The leaks are coming by way of winfuture.de (and Roland Quandt) and going by their track record, this may well be it.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The top-shelf Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is said to come with a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800p) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel will reportedly top 400nits. Under the hood, the flagship laptop is said to come with either an Intel Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H processor paired to an Nvidia RTX 4050 or Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage-wise, we’re looking at up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD Gen 4. Connectivity options are said to include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, MicroSDXC, 3,5mm audio jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI.

The laptop would naturally come with a premium aluminium chassis and is said to weigh about 1.799kg. Rest of the purported specs include AKG-powered quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 1080p webcam, and 76Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will reportedly come in two sizes— 14- and 16-inch with fast 120Hz OLED 16:10 panels boasting of the same resolution (WQXGA+) and up to 400nits of peak brightness as the ultra-model. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is said to come with a 16-inch OLED touchscreen display, keeping rest of the specs same as the non-360. Under the hood, both pro and pro 360 are said to come with an Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor paired to Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and of 512GB of M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD Gen 4.

The pro and pro 360 will both reportedly come with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, MicroSDXC, 3,5mm audio jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI for connectivity in addition to AKG-powered quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and 1080p webcam. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro is said to come with a 63Wh battery while the 16-inch model will reportedly come with a larger 76Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360

The entry-level Galaxy Book 3 will reportedly come with a 15.6-inch IPS 16:9 display with 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 300nits of brightness. The Galaxy Book 3 360 on the other hand is said to come in two sizes— 13.3- and 15.6-inch with fast 120Hz OLED 16:9 touch panels with 1080p resolution and up to 370nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, while the Galaxy Book 3 is said to come with either an Intel Core i3-1315U, i5-1335U, or i7-1355U processor, the Galaxy Book 3 360 is said to come with an Intel Core i5-1340P or i7-1360P. Memory configurations are said to be up to 16GB of LPDDR4X and up to 512GB of M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD Gen 4. The laptops are said to use Intel Iris XE graphics.

Elsewhere, both laptops will reportedly come with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, MicroSDXC, 3,5mm audio jack, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI for connectivity in addition to dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The 360 model is said to come with a 1080p webcam while the standard Book 3 will reportedly stick with HD. The 13.3-inch Book 3 360 is said to come with a 61.1Wh battery while the 15.6-inch version will reportedly come with a 68Wh battery. The Book 3 is said to come with a 54Wh battery.