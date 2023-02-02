Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launched in India; top-shelf Galaxy Book 3 Ultra costs whopping Rs 2,81,990: Details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops in India, hours after their global unveil at Unpacked 2023 event. The lineup spawns as many as five different models. Some of them come in different screen sizes as well. At the top of the list is the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, a 16-inch “ultra” laptop designed from scratch to take on the MacBook Pro. Samsung is keeping things simple with this particular model. It will only be available in one configuration that would set you back by a whopping Rs 2,81,990.

Joining the ultra are 2023 updates to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, 2 Pro 360, and Book 2 360— Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 360. While the Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at Rs 1,31,990, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at Rs 1,55,990. The Galaxy Book 3 360 price in India starts at Rs 1,09,990.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series price, configurations in India

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 -H (45W) processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 2,81,990.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series full India prices

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 comes in three configurations. A version with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,55,990. A version with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,63,990. A version with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,79,990.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in a total of five configurations spanning two screen sizes. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,31,990. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,39,990. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,55,990. The 16-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,49,990. The 16-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,65,990.

The Galaxy Book 3 360 comes in a total of six configurations spanning two screen sizes. The 13-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,09,990. The 13-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,17,990. The 13-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,33,990. The 15-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,14,990. The 15-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,22,990. The 15-inch Book 3 360 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7- U (15W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,38,990.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 14, 2023 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Pro will be available for pre-booking from February 2, 2023 on Samsung.com, leading online stores and select retail stores.