Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro full specs leaked online ahead of February 1 India launch: Details

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series is all set to launch globally, India included, on February 1 2023, alongside the Galaxy S23 line-up. Like the Galaxy Book 2 series, we are expecting multiple variants— pro, non-pro, even an ultra if rumour mills are anything to go by. Now, specs of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro have leaked online giving us a first hands-look at what could be in store.

Noted tipster SnoopyTech has tweeted out the hardware details of the alleged Galaxy Book 3 Pro suggesting that Samsung may be looking to increase the screen size, in this generation, and –finally— switch to a 16:10 aspect ratio. The dimensions shared by the tipster indicate that not much is apparently changing as far as sizing is concerned which is to say, we could be looking at a reduced bottom bezel (which was pretty substantial in the current generation Galaxy Book 2 Pro models). The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is 16:9 for context.

The leak suggests the upcoming Galaxy Book 3 Pro will come in two screen sizes— 14- and 16-inch. The panel type is said to be AMOLED and resolution is tipped to be WQXGA+. The refresh rate is said to be 120Hz. The leak seems to centre around the entry-level core configuration, and to that effect, the model(s) are said to come powered by Intel’s Core i5-1340P processor. We expect Samsung to launch an i7 version as well. RAM and storage are tipped to be 8GB and 512GB— again this seems to refer to the base model(s). Software-wise, the new laptops will run Windows 11 Home.

The tipster says the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro will come in Beige and Graphite— at least.

In related news, Samsung has kicked-off pre-reservations for the upcoming premium laptop line, ahead of its scheduled unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series is also set to be unveiled at the same event.