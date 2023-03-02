scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: Bigger, better, faster, smarter | Hands-on and first impressions

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro was a home run. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro feels like a solid 2 on 2.

Written by Saurabh Singh
Updated:
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro quick review
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at Rs 1,31,990.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 lineup is all about thoughtful refinement, much like its Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro was already a home run. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro, as a result, feels like a solid 2 on 2. The screen size has been bumped up ever so slightly and the aspect ratio is, now, taller than before. Core hardware is naturally getting a refresh, but areas like the speaker setup have also received an overhaul alongside. The touchpad is a bit bigger as well in this generation. All this, and Samsung has still managed to hold on to its laptops’ greatest USPs— portability.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in 14- and 16-inch size options (versus 13.3- and 15.6-inch in the last-gen models) with the former weighing in at 1.17kg and measuring only 11.3mm (versus 0.87kg and 11.2mm in the 13.3-inch model from last year). The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro weighs only 1.56kg and measures 12.5mm (versus 1.11kg and 11.7mm in the previous-gen 15.6-inch model). So, basically you’re getting more screen real estate in roughly about the same chassis without any significant increase in overall heft which is to say that the Book 3 Pro is – also— easy to lug around.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro quick review
The Book 3 Pro has a 120Hz 16:10 OLED display.

The fit and finish are as premium as they get, with copious amounts of sturdy metal all around, and a choice of two colours— graphite and beige.

Also Read

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro uses a fast 120Hz OLED 16:10 panel with a WQXGA+ or 2880 x 1800p resolution. Samsung calls it Dynamic AMOLED 2X, a branding also seen on its high-end Galaxy S23 phones. While the screen itself is top-shelf, no two aways about that, the taller aspect ratio is definitely a bigger draw— for us— over its predecessor. It means there’s more vertical space, though we feel that there was room for some more of that since the laptop –still –has a noticeable chin (it is a bit smaller than the last model).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro quick review
The laptop comes in 14- and 16-inch.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes with a choice of either a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor paired with Intel Iris XE graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD Gen 4. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, micro-SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, and HDMI 1.4. Rounding off the package are AKG-powered quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and 63Wh battery (this is 76Wh in the 16-inch model).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro quick review
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is very portable.

We’ve been testing the 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro and while it’s early to comment on performance and battery life, among other things, we like what’ve seen so far. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro was probably the most underrated laptop of 2022 and with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Samsung is clearly going for something bigger, better, faster, and smarter. If the Galaxy Book 2 Pro was about testing the waters in India, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro could seal the deal for Samsung as a brand that— also— makes great laptops, something that should make the likes of HP, Dell, and even Apple, very nervous.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro quick review
The laptop comes in graphite and beige.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in a total of five configurations. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,31,990. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,39,990. The 14-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,55,990. The 16-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,49,990. The 16-inch Book 3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,65,990. Watch this space for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro coming soon.

(Photos credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Also Read | Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 Ultra takes on the MacBook Pro with 120Hz screen, Nvidia graphics and “unrivalled” connected experience

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:22 IST