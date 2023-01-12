scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptop series to launch with Galaxy S23 on February 1 with flagship Book 3 Ultra at helm: Report

Samsung is gearing to launch the Galaxy S23 line-up globally on February 1 but it seems there would be more surprises to tag along.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series

Samsung is gearing to launch the Galaxy S23 line-up globally on February 1 but it seems there would be more surprises to tag along. The South Korean major is also prepping to unveil laptops, too, and you can already pre-reserve them in select markets such as the US. The line-up— expected to be the Galaxy Book 3— will be most likely be a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Book 2 series. Now, a new report suggests there could be as many as three different models incoming— the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360, and top-shelf Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 promo material leaked online showing off iPhone 14-like design; launch set for February 1

This “alleged” Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is of special significance since if real, this would be an all-new category that Samsung may be coming at this year. The way that these laptops are designed, usually, we can expect the Book 3 Ultra to also be super slim and light. Sammobile is reporting that the Book 3 Ultra may in fact be coming after the Dell XPS and MacBook Pro as contender for one of the lightest 15-inch laptops around. Despite what may seem like an ultra-compact form factor, the Book 3 Ultra is tipped to include a full-size keyboard replete with a number pad. Under the hood, we can expect Intel’s 13th Gen Core processor(s).

Also Read

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Book 2 series in India, its first laptops in the country in a long time and therefore there is some hope that the Galaxy Book 3 series may also arrive here sooner rather than later. But we’ll see.

As for what’s confirmed, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series in India soon. Pre-reservations for the next Galaxy smartphone(s) are already live which is to say that potential buyers can reserve a unit in advance by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. Stay tuned for more updates.   

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-reservations start in India ahead of February 1 global Unpacked launch event

12-01-2023