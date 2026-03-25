Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India, expanding its popular A-series lineup to take on Vivo’s V70 series and Oppo Reno series phones. Samsung promises enhanced features, improved durability, and long-term software support as the key USPs of these products. Similar to the outgoing models, Samsung promises to offer reliable performance, vibrant colours, and flagship-like durability at midrange prices.

However, owing to the rising trend of more expensive price labels this year, Samsung has bumped up the prices of these phones by a notable margin. Here’s a quick look at what the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 cost.

Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 price in India:

Galaxy A57

8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant from Rs 56,999

12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant from Rs 62,499

Galaxy A37

8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant from Rs 41,999

8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant from Rs 47,499

12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant from Rs 52,999

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What’s common to both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 is a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology. They also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance – a significant upgrade from the IP67 rating on their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy A57: Midrange or flagship?

The Galaxy A57 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, and Samsung promises up to six generations of Android OS upgrades along with six years of security patches.

On the camera front, it sports a triple rear lens setup led by a 50MP primary sensor with upgraded image signal processing, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 12MP front camera.

The phone relies on a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Galaxy A57 is slimmer at 6.9mm and offers a body consisting of a metal frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. It is available in three colours, which include Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Takes on Nothing 4a, Motorola Edge 70

The more affordable Galaxy A37 is equipped with the Exynos 1480 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It shares the same software experience, display technology, IP68 rating, and long-term update commitment as the Galaxy A57. However, the frame is made of plastic, and Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back. The display also has thicker bezels around.

Its camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit at the back, with the same 12MP selfie shooter. Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh.

Colour options for the Galaxy A37 include Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.