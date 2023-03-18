Samsung Galaxy A54 launch, ChatGPT Plus, Oppo Find N2 Flip price reveal and more l FE Tech Bytes top news of the week

Samsung launched new Galaxy A series phones this week- Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both the phones have a design similar to Galaxy S23 including the floating cameras, glass back and more.

OpenAI, the company behind AI applications like ChatGPT and Dall-E, announced ChatGPT 4. The new AI chatbot is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5. Alongside the company also launched the premium subscription of ChatGPT in India called ChatGPT Plus.

Oppo revealed the price of its latest Flip phone- Oppo Find N2 Flip. The phone competes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and is priced at Rs 89,999 in India.

Other major headlines that we saw this week include specs leak of Google Pixel 7a, reports of WhatsApp working on expiring groups feature, a new Jio 5G unlimited data offer and more.

With life often being fast and hectic, it can be challenging to keep up with every news story. To help you stay informed, here’s a brief rundown of the most significant events from this week.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G launched in India this week. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones come with signature Galaxy design, displays with faster 120Hz refresh rate support, custom Exynos and MediaTek processors, triple cameras, and large 5,000mAh batteries.

The 128GB model of Galaxy A54 is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 256GB variant sets you at 40,999. The 128GB storage model of Galaxy A34 comes at Rs 30,999 while the 256GB is priced at 32,999.

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price revealed

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price has been revealed. The Flip 4 starts at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/128GB. It will be sold via Oppo Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

ChatGPT Plus launched in India

ChatGPT Plus premium subscription service has officialy been launched in India. The subscription plan includes several benefits, including general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response rates, and priority access to new features and improvements, says OpenAI.

Apple to bring ear health features to AirPods in future

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may be working on to add ear-health related features to its Airpods. The company could add the ability to “get hearing data of some sort” using the device. Another expected feature for the AirPods could be the ability to track biometric data, such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels in the ear’s skin.

Poco X5 5G launched in India

Poco X5 5G has officially been launched in India. It is a watered-down X5 Pro for the masses with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 33W fast charging. Poco X5 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999.