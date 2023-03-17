Samsung Galaxy A54 5G versus OnePlus 11R versus Vivo V27 Pro: Every difference that you wanted to know

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The new Galaxy A-series phone from Samsung takes design inspiration from its high-end Galaxy S23 series phones and pairs it to a fast 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery among other things, while keeping the price well within mid-premium segment.

At its price, the Galaxy A54 5G will compete with phones like the OnePlus 11R and Vivo V27 Pro to name a few. Here we pit the three phones up against each other to see how they stack up in terms of specs, features, and pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G versus OnePlus 11R versus Vivo V27 Pro

Design: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R are all made of copious amounts of glass. Design-wise, they are quite different from each other. While the V27 Pro and 11R are going for a sleeker, curvier chassis, the A54 is more squared-off though you must note that it is the only phone in the list to offer a proper IP67 rating.