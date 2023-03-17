Samsung Galaxy A54 5G versus OnePlus 11R versus Vivo V27 Pro: Every difference that you wanted to know

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The new Galaxy A-series phone from Samsung takes design inspiration from its high-end Galaxy S23 series phones and pairs it to a fast 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery among other things, while keeping the price well within mid-premium segment.
At its price, the Galaxy A54 5G will compete with phones like the OnePlus 11R and Vivo V27 Pro to name a few. Here we pit the three phones up against each other to see how they stack up in terms of specs, features, and pricing.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G versus OnePlus 11R versus Vivo V27 Pro
- Design: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R are all made of copious amounts of glass. Design-wise, they are quite different from each other. While the V27 Pro and 11R are going for a sleeker, curvier chassis, the A54 is more squared-off though you must note that it is the only phone in the list to offer a proper IP67 rating.
- Display: The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V27 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. All the three phones have a hole punch cutout at the centre.
- Processor: The OnePlus 11R has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood while the Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200. The A54 uses Samsung’s Exynos 1380.
- Cameras: TheSamsung GalaxyA54 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (with OIS), 12MP ultrawide and another 5MP macro. The OnePlus 11R has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The Vivo V27 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (with OIS), paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, the V27 Pro has a 50MP selfie shooter, while the A54 and 11R have 32MP and 16MP cameras.
- Battery, charging: The OnePlus 11R has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. The Vivo V27 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. The A54 also has a 5,000mAh battery but tops out at 25W and there’s no charger bundled in the box.
- Price in India: The Galaxy A54 5G starts at Rs 38,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB A54 5G costs Rs 40,999. The Vivo V27 Pro starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB. You can also get it in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. The OnePlus 11R is available with 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999.
