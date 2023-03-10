Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to launch in India on March 16 with IP67-rated glass design, OIS camera; Galaxy A34 5G to tag along

Samsung is set to launch two new Galaxy A series smartphones in India on March 16, 2023, the South Korean major said in an email sent out to the media today. The phones, very likely the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, appear to be right on schedule, as their predecessors— the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33— were launched globally at around the same time last year.

Now Samsung hasn’t explicitly named the handsets, just yet, but there’s enough evidence online— through countless leaks — for everybody to make a guess of what’s coming. A dedicated product “notify me” page has gone live on Samsung India website sharing some promo renders of the devices as well as teasing a few key hardware specs— those that also corroborate rumor mills. Three things really stand out.

One is that the Galaxy A series 2023 phones, set to launch in India on March 16, will have an IP67-rated glass design with a rich colour palette ranging from blue and lime to gradient. The cameras on the back will have a floating setup, so no camera housing so to say, sort of like the Galaxy S23 series. The mention of a “smooth scrolling display” could be hinting at a 120Hz screen. Samsung is also promising “minimal” bezel on these devices. Secondly, the upcoming Galaxy A series phones will come with “No Shake Cam” which is essentially Samsung’s marketing speak for optically stabilised camera. Last but not the least, Samsung is guaranteeing 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates, same as with the predecessor devices.

The Galaxy A53, for reference, has a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie shooter. The A33 on the other hand has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch housing a 13MP selfie shooter.

Both phones get Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Battery capacity is 5,000mAh in both phones with support for 25W fast charging. For photography, while the A53 has a 64MP OIS main+8MP ultrawide+5MP depth+5MP macro setup, the A33 has a 48MP OIS main+8MP ultrawide+2MP depth+5MP system.

Stay tuned for more updates.