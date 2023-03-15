Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G officially launched; coming to India on March 16

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have officially been launched globally today. The 2023 Galaxy A-series phones are arriving with fast Super AMOLED displays, a choice of custom Exynos and MediaTek processors, OIS-backed triple cameras, and sizeable 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are follow-ups to last year’s Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G spec-check

The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The phone has a glass back design with IP67 rating, weighing in at 202g and measuring about 8.2mm. It will be available in four colours— Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White.

Under the hood, the A54 5G has the Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD card. Running the show is Android 13 based One UI 5.1. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

For photography, the A54 5G has a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G spec-check

The Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The phone has a “glasstic” back design with IP67 rating, weighing in at 199g and measuring about 8.2mm. It will be available in four colours— Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver.

Under the hood, the A34 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD card. Running the show is Android 13 based One UI 5.1. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

For photography, the A34 5G has a trio of sensors on the back with a 48MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Both Samsubng Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are guaranteed to get 4 major OS and up to 5 years of securtity updates.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 G5 prices, availability

Globally, the Galaxy A54 5G starts at £449 (roughly about Rs 45,000) while Galaxy A34 5G starts at £349 (roughly Rs 35,000). Samsung says both phones will be available in March itself starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have been confirmed to launch in India on March 16.