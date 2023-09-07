Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in fresh white colourway now. The South Korean tech major has launched the new variant, dubbed “awesome white”, in India today that joins the existing lime, graphite and violet models, though you can only get with the top-shelf 8GB/256GB memory configuration. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price in India starts at Rs 38,999 for 8GB/128GB going up to Rs 40,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Like the existing models, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in awesome white with 8GB/256GB configuration will be sold at a net effective price of Rs 36,999 with instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. The company has also separately announced a promotional Live Commerce event on Samsung.com between 12 pm on September 7 to midnight of September 9, wherein buyers will be eligible to get a free 25W travel adapter, worth Rs 1,299 on purchasing either the Galaxy A54 or even the Galaxy A34 5G.

General availability for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in awesome white with 8GB/256GB configuration is pegged for September 8, 2023.

The design and hardware specs remain the same which is to say that you get a nice and premium glass back and front made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with a hole punch cutout at the centre. The A54 comes with an official IP67 rating.

Under the hood, it has Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support baked in though there is no charger in the box. Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The phone is guaranteed to get 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates. For photography, the A54 5G has a triple camera system on the rear headlined by a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8 OIS). This is mated to a 12MP ultrawide and another 5MP macro. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

