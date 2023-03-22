Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G live commerce sale announced: Everything to know

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G general availability is pegged for March 28 but the South Korean major will offer buyers early access to its new Galaxy A-series phones through a “live commerce” event from March 23 also. Potential buyers can get the A54 and A34 5G from Samsung online starting 12 noon on March 23 to midnight of March 24.

All Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G purchases made during Samsung’s live commerce event will be eligible for a free travel adapter worth Rs 1,299. The company says this will be “over and above existing offers on Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.” Additionally, consumers who buy the A54 5G or A34 5G until March 27 can buy Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones worth Rs 5999 at a discounted price of Rs 999, Samsung has further announced.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G prices in India

The Galaxy A34 5G price in India starts at Rs 30,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with double the storage will set you back by Rs 32,999. The Galaxy A54 5G starts at Rs 38,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB A54 5G will cost Rs 40,999. Both phones are currently available to pre-order through March 27 with sale to start March 28 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G specs, features

The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the A54 5G has the Exynos 1380 chipset while the A34 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080. Running the show is Android 13 based One UI 5.1. Powering both phones is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

For photography, the A54 5G has a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter. The A34 5G has a 48MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.