Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 30,999: Full details

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, a day after its global launch, have now made its way to the Indian shores. The South Korean giant on Thursday launched the latest Galaxy smartphones in India at a starting price of Rs 30,999. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones come with signature Galaxy design, displays with faster 120Hz refresh rate support, custom Exynos and MediaTek processors, triple cameras, and large 5,000mAh batteries.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs and price

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The phone has a glass back with floating camera design at the back. Galaxy A54 5G comes in three colours – Graphite, Lime, and Violet.

The display of the phone sits behind the Gorilla Glass 5 protection which claims to offers improved resistance against scratch and drop. The Gaalxy A54 also gets a Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the back to secure the glass back design.

Galaxy A54 5G is driven by Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD card. The smartphone runs Android 13 based One UI 5.1 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

For photography, the A54 5G has a triple sensors on the back with a 50MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The 128GB model of Galaxy A54 is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 256GB variant sets you at 40,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specs and price

The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The phone has a “glasstic” back design with IP67 rating, weighing in at 199g and measuring about 8.2mm. It will be available in four colour shades— Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver.

Under the hood, the A34 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD card. The smartphone runs Android 13 based One UI 5.1. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support.

Coming to the cameras, the A34 5G sports triple cameras on the back with a 48MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

The 128GB storage model of Galaxy A34 comes at Rs 30,999 while the 256GB is priced at 32,999.

The company guarantees 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates for both Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 G5 availability, offers

Both smartphones can be purchased from Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms starting March 28, 2023. Consumers can also pre-reserve the devices from March 16 to March 27 and avail special offer on Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 999.

Samsung is giving upto Rs 3000 bank cashback or Rs 2500 Samsung upgrade with the new Galaxy smartphones.