Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy A23 5G to launch in India on January 18: Specs, expected prices and more

Samsung will launch new A series phones in India. The company has confirmed to launch the new Galaxy A14 and A23 5G smartphones on January 18. These phones have already been launched in other countries and are now finally coming to India. Samsung announced the A14 5G at CES 2023 last week. The phone is available for purchase in the US and will be available for buying in European markets in April this year.

Amp up your style with an array of trendy hues of the latest Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.

Stay tuned to #AmpYourAwesome

Register now: https://t.co/KJl679tCJ0.#AwesomeIsComing #Awesome5G #AwesomeGalaxyA #Samsung pic.twitter.com/l5hAvS0i89 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 9, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G debuted in other markets last year in August. While Samsung has not revealed any details of the two phones, we can expect them to come with same specs as in the other market.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box with company’s of at least two major Android updates.

On the photography front, Galaxy A14 features a 50MP primary rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front it offers a 13MP selfie camera. It is a dual SIM phone with support for 5G network, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone relies on a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it offers an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with connectivity features like GPS5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone powers itself with a 5,000mAh battery inside that supports up to 25W fast charging.