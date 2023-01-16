Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check prices, specs and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G phones in India. These are budget 5G phones with the A14 price in India starting at Rs 16,499 and the A23 at Rs 22,999. You get up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery with up to 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G prices in India, availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy 14 5G in three configurations— 4GB/64GB for Rs 16,499, 6GB/128GB for Rs 18,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 20,999, respectively.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy 23 5G in two configurations— 6GB/128GB for Rs 22,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 24,999.

Both smartphones will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and online stores starting from January 20, 2023. You can also get them a bit earlier on January 18, 2023 via Live Commerce on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G specs, features

The Galaxy A14 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box and is guaranteed to get four years of security and two major OS upgrades.

On the photography front, Galaxy A14 has a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front it has a 13MP selfie camera. The phone relies on a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

You get a 50MP rear main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.