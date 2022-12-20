Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e sale in India starts today: Check specs, prices, and more

Two entry level smartphones have been launched by Samsung in India namely Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. They are now live for sale on Samsung website and select retail stores. The starting price is Rs 9,299 for this series.

Samsung Galaxy A04 has two storage configurations- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and are priced at Rs 11,999 and 12,999 respectively. The available colours for this model are Copper, Black and Green.

Samsung Galaxy A04e has three storage configurations and RAM- 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and are priced at Rs 9,299, Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 respectively. The available colour options are Copper and Light Blue.

Both the models are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Both have Android 12 full version. Samsung Galaxy A04 has 50MP dual rear camera and Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with 13MP dual camera setup. Both of these smartphone models have 5MP front camera with rear depth live focus.

Also, both the smartphones have 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. They have 5000mAh battery. They come with a Type-C charging port. The phones have Adaptive Power Saving Mode. Upon reaching 50 percent battery, this puts applications on the mobile to sleep. Applications are put to sleep if not used for three days and to deep sleep if not used for a month, Samsung says. They will have face recognition.

Customers can avail the devices with EMI options starting from Rs 999 as a special offer along with cashback worth Rs 1,000 using IDFC First, Zest and Samsung Finance+.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e entry-level phones with Helio P35, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, prices

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy M04 sale in India live: Budget phone under Rs 10,000 brings Helio P35, 5,000mAh battery and more