Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e entry-level phones with Helio P35, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, prices

Samsung has launched two new entry-level Galaxy smartphones in India today. These are the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. Both the phones come with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, Android 12 software, and 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India starts at Rs 11,999. Samsung Galaxy A04e on the other hand has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,299.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e prices in India, availability

The Galaxy A04 will be available with 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 11,999 and 4GB/128GB for Rs 12,999.

The Galaxy A04e will be available in three configurations— 3GB/32GB for Rs 9,299, 3GB/64GB for Rs 9,999, and 4GB/128GB for Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e sale in India will start from December 20 with availability across Samsung’s website and select retail stores. Samsung says it will offer Rs 1,000 cashback to purchases made using Samsung Finance Plus, Zest and IDFC First.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e specs, features

The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are entry-level budget phones with a 6.5-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style (Infinity-V) notch and MediaTek’s Helio P35 chip under the hood. This is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Samsung says the phones run a “full version” of Android 12 and support its RAM Plus virtual memory expansion technology.

Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support USB Type-C charging. For photography, while the Galaxy A04 comes with 50MP dual rear cameras, the Galaxy A04e has 13MP dual rear cameras. On the front, both phones come with a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e have a glossy textured back. The A04 will come in three colours— green, copper and black. The A04e will come in light blue and copper options. Both phones have face unlock for biometric authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e launch in India is coming hot on the heels of Galaxy M04 launch.

